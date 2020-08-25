Herman Albrecht, III Awendaw - Herman Albrecht III, 81, of Awendaw, South Carolina entered into eternal rest surrounded by family members on Monday, August 24, 2020. Herman, affectionately known by family and friends as "Uncle Hermie" or "Hermie", was born November 10, 1938, in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Herman Albrecht, Jr. and the late Eloise VanNess Albrecht. He graduated from General William Moultrie High School in 1957 and graduated from The Citadel with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1961. He served in the US Air Force for four years following his graduation. He then returned to the family business, Southern Lumber and Millwork Corp., and served as the president before retiring on March 31, 2004. He loved the great outdoors. He could be found on the "Southern Miss" fishing with his brothers, nephews and friends or hunting in Berkeley County on the weekends. Although he was not a meteorologist, he was known as the weatherman because he never got the weather report wrong. He enjoyed his property known as the "Triple Crown Hideaway" where he watched the wildlife roam his property including alligators, bears, deer, turkeys, hogs, raccoons, and birds, including his favorite...hummingbirds. Hermie travelled with family and friends all over the world including Alaska, Panama, Canada, all over Europe and the Carribbean. He was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Charleston, SC. Although, he never married, he lived with his sister, Joye, and her family for over thirty years. He was considered the third and "fun" parent by Lanie, Kristi and Thad. He had a full and well-lived life, and he was loved by all. Hermie was predeceased by his brother, William Thomas Albrecht (Helen) of the Isle of Palms, SC. He is survived by brother, Benjamin Aldret Albrecht (Marianne) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Joyce (Joye) Albrecht Shuler (Hubert) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five nephews, William Thomas Albrecht, Jr. (Beverly), John Herman Albrecht (Cindy), Christopher Lloyd Albrecht (Audrey), Benjamin Aldret Albrecht, Jr. (Sheila), Thaddeus Theodore Shuler (Meredith); four nieces, Kimberley Joyce Albrecht Harrell (John), Marianne Elizabeth (Beth) Albrecht Dodds (David), Lanie Shuler Masilamani (Sanjay), Kristi Amelia Shuler Horger (Dave); six great- nephews and ten great-nieces; one great-great-nephew. A graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in downtown Charleston on Friday morning, August 28th, at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Property Endowment Fund, 5 Clifford Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
