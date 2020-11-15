Herman Bryan CHARLESTON - HERMAN BRYAN, 83, OF CHARLESTON, SC, entered into eternal rest on November 12, 2020. He was employed with the Housing Authority of the City of Charleston for many years. He leaves to mourn his passing his companion, Margaret White, his children, Shelia Henderson, Herman Bryan, III, Delores Dingle, Keith Bryan (Carolyn), Donna Heyward (Keith), Maurice Johnson, Travis Lamont and Derrick Sergeton, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
