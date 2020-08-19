Herman Deas, Sr. N. Charleston - Mr. Herman Deas, Sr., of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020. Mr. Deas was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford and Nellie Deas, the father of; Kesha Deas, Herman Deas, Jr. (Nicole), Faithe Williams (Calvin), Damien Deas (Latrista) and Montrey Goings (Raven), the husband of beloved former wife; Lottie Richardson, the brother of Rachel Fleming, Condida Deas Joy (Christopher), Yvonne Brown, Anita Grant, Derrick Deas (Katrina), Brenda Drayton, Anjeanette Drayton, Rheda Swanson, Alfreda Tucker, Samantha Deas, the late Rev. Aaron Johnson, Sr. and the late Christopher Middleton, Sr., the grandfather of Jessa Coleman, Ke'Bria Williams, Malik Deas, Darian Coaxum, Shyheim Deas, Rashad Deas, Arianna Deas, Alexander Deas, Xavier Deas, Dylan Williams, Hope Williams, Zariyah Deas and Aaryon Deas and the close friend of Marilyn Nesbitt, Jeanette Gantt and Benjamin Grant. A private Graveside service will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 12:00 noon at Riverview Memorial Park in North Charleston, SC. The walk through will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
