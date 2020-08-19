Herman Fordham Mt. Pleasant - Mr. Herman Fordham, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. The public walk-through viewing will be held this evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. The Graveside and Committal Services will be private. He is survived by his first wife, Mary E. Fordham and the late Shirley Fordham; children: Rodney J. Fordham (Sharon), Karen Fordham Jordan (Keith), Vincent Green (Yvette) and Gerald A. Fordham (Crystal); grandchildren: Kapri Fordham-Tyson, Jordan Hicklin (Tay), Jermey Green (Jan), Terrell Green, Jaylen Green, Anitra Fontes, Dominique Hollins (Sean), Desmond McClendon and Chole Airhart; great-grandchildren: Kameron Hicklin, Karson Hicklin, Sh'leah McClendon, Desmond Duz McClendon, Journee Green, Lynden Drayton and Amelia Hollins; siblings: Joseph Fordham, Ronald Fordham (Helen), Gloria Fordham Caliborne, Stella Green, Michael Green, Thelley Green, James Michael Fordham, Ralph Fordham, Joanne Fordham, Vermell Fordham and Albertha Fordham; care giver, Deloris Owens and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Augustus Fordham, William Vandross, Alfred Fordham, Joyce Fordham and Vernell Robinson. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston