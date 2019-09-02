Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch AME Church,
1734 Highway 17 North
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Herman Fuzz


1949 - 2019
Herman Fuzz Obituary
Herman Fuzz N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herman Fuzz are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment - Lowndes Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Fuzz is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Fuzz; children, Erica Fuzz, Herman Travis Fuzz and Krystal Fuzz; granddaughter, Victoria Nelson; sisters, Carolyn Kinsey (Cecil), Janie Frierson, Sharon Edwards (Jerod, Sr.) and Pernell Middleton (Pastor Robert); brothers, Charlie Ravenel, Jr. (Barbara), Melvin Ford (Joyce), Gerald Ford (Latricia), Kelvin Ford (Martha) and Alvin Ford; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at http://www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 3, 2019
