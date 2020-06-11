Herman Geddis, Jr. Johns Island - Herman "Junie" Geddis, Jr., 66, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mr. Geddis was the son of the late Martha and Herman Geddis, Sr.; beloved father of Anisha "Renee" McDaniel of Rock Hill, SC and Nikesha McDaniel of North Charleston, SC; grandfather of Xavier McDaniel and Nia McDaniel-Simmons; brother of Carrie Pasley, Shirley Smiley, Arthur Geddis (Faye) Emanuel Geddis (Myra); nephew of Henry Leo Geddis and Bernice Hartfield; special friend of Priscilla Chandler. The Graveside Memorial Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hebron Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4058 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island, SC. Arrangements of Comfort entrusted to the care of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; Fax: (843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.