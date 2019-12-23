|
Herman Juan Bryant WALTERBORO, SC - Mr. Herman Juan Bryant, age 78, entered into rest Monday morning, December 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Walterboro while under the care of Crescent Hospice. Born March 7, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Joseph Brown Bryant and the late Gertrude Cowart Bryant and was a quarter Native Cherokee Indian. He was a Master Cabinet Builder having owned Bryant's Cabinets, being well known for his skill and talent with cabinetry. Herman loved music, possessing a beautiful talent with music and songwriting and was a master guitar player. He was an avid fisherman. Surviving are: his wife of twenty-nine years, Mrs. Janice Driggers Bryant; three daughters, Kimberly Bryant Brinson (Michael) of Hollywood, Dana K. Bryant Webber (Jeff) of Welton, and Norma Nicole Bryant Wohlschlay (Steven) of Walterboro; seven grandchildren, David, Travis, Lindsay, Celesay, Genna, Caleb, Gracen; and ten great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Claudine Murray Bryant; a son, Herman Martis "Marty" Bryant; five brothers; and three sisters. Funeral services will be conducted 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend John Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Summerville Cemetery, 17 Boone Hill Parkway, Summerville. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony Friday afternoon beginning at 12:30pm at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 24, 2019