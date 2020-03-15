|
|
Herman L. Heyward Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Herman L. Heyward are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, 4537 Petersfield Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Heyward is survived by his sister, Janie Mae Heyward; special uncle, Alonzo Heyward, Jr.; a host of uncles, aunts and cousins; a dear friend, Gussie Hilton; and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020