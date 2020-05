Herman M.L. Walker LADSON - Mr. Herman Walker of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Walker was the father of Anthony Stevens, Belinda Stevens, Derrick Mims and Sheila Simpson. A walk-thru will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12PM-4PM. Interment will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com . Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone:(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston