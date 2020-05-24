Herman M.L. Walker
Herman M.L. Walker LADSON - Mr. Herman Walker of Ladson, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Walker was the father of Anthony Stevens, Belinda Stevens, Derrick Mims and Sheila Simpson. A walk-thru will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 12PM-4PM. Interment will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone:(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
