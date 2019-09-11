In Memory Of HERMAN MURRAY Aug.12, 1942 ~ Sept. 12, 2018 One year has passed, yet it seems like only yesterday. In our hearts your memory lingers sweetly, tender, fond and true. There is not a day that we don't think about you. Your smile, your kindness, and the gentleness in your voice, our Hearts ache as we remember the sweet and precious memories You have left us to live with. Words cannot express the void that was left with us. He will always be remembered by his Wife, Children, Brothers, Sisters and Grandchildren. God grant eternal light to shine on him.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019