Herman "Papa" Robinson, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Mr. Herman "Papa" Robinson, Sr. Residence: 725 5th St., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Mr. Robinson is the father of Mrs. Renee Mitchell (Leroy), Ms. Melissa Robinson, Mrs. Yana Brooks, and Mr. Herma Robinson, Jr. (Maria); and the brother of Mrs. Alethiea Black, Mrs. Dorothy Dupree, Rev. Johnny Robinson (Carrie), and Mrs. Florence Wharton. Mr. Robinson was 77 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429, (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019