Herman Walker Ladson - Senior Master Sergeant Herman M. L. Walker, age 85, passed on May 19, 2020 in Trident Technical Hospital in Ladson, SC. He was born April 24, 1935 in Norwood, NC. Mike, as he is known was predeceased by his wife; Georgie Mae Walker. He is survived by his children; Anthony Stevens of CA, Belinda Stevens, Derrick Mims and Sheila Walker Simpson of SC. He has a host of many grands and great-grands; Damara, Olivia, Zach, Shae, Lyea, Brittany and great grandson; Jace of SC., and endearing friend; Melissa Henderson and Steven. After high school, Mike enlisted into the Army and after serving 4 years he transferred into the US Air Force. During his service, in the US Air Force, he traveled extensively and did 2 tours of foreign duty service in Vietnam. Retiring after 28 years, Mike worked 12 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a welder. Mike was a loving person and will be fondly missed by many. The viewing for Mr. Walker will take place on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:00PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Beaufort National Cemetery on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.