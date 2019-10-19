|
Hermenia B. Singleton North Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Hermenia B. Singleton are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Peters AME Church, 4650 Sanders Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - St. Peters AME Church Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Singleton is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harry Singleton; two daughters, Joyce Johnson and Tara Singleton; a granddaughter she raised, Kristin "Tina" Singleton; three grandsons, Dominic Singleton (Necole), Jo'Sef Singleton and Taric Singleton; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Vernell Holmes Simmons; two sisters-in-law, Cardell Goodwater and Carolyn Wright; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Road - Apt. D42, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 20, 2019