Hermine E. Johnson N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Hermine E. Johnson, beloved mother of Mrs. Latanye Thompson (John), Mr. Leonard Brown (Rhonda) and Mr. Fred Brown (Melissa), other relatives and friends are invited to a walk-through on Tues. from 5:00 - 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral service is private. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, 3715 Azalea Dr., N. Chas., SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Chas., SC, telephone 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston