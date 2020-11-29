Hermine Elvena Payne Stanyard Charleston - Mrs. Hermine Elvena Payne Stanyard, 92, of Charleston, retired teacher and poet; daughter of the late Samuel Payne and Maybelle Comfort Washington, entered into eternal rest on November 28, 2020. She is the widow of George D. Stanyard. She is survived by her children, Geormine (Alonzo) Stanyard Crawford and G. Dewey Stanyard; granddaughter, Candice (Megan) Crawford-Zakian; siblings, Cyrus C. (Demetra) Washington, Sr., Willie Dell (Henry) Taylor and Barbara Payne; godchildren, Antionette E. (William) Bluford and Rev. Marionette E. Bennett; in-laws, Eunice Washington, Jenny Lou Washington, John Nathaniel, Thomas and Morris Ashe, Mary Brown, Rose Whitney and Glenemae Johnson. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
