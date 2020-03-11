|
Hersey Edward Brinkley Charleston - Hersey "Ed" Edward Brinkley, 79, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest on March 07, 2020, surrounded by his family. He fought a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 10, 1940, in Nansemond County, Virginia, Hersey was a son of the late Lee Brinkley and Gertrude Wright Brinkley. He graduated from Whaleyville High School and served five years in the U.S. Army. He retired from Bon Secours Hospital System in Virginia as the Credit and Collections Manager. Besides his former wife, Michele Charbonneau of La Rochelle, France, Ed is survived by the following: son-Jerome Brinkley, his wife Stephanie and four children, daughter -Sabrina Brinkley Tillson, her husband Gordon and two sons, son-Anthony Brinkley, his wife Samantha and two sons. He is also survived by four brothers and one sister: sister - Margaret and Lee (deceased) White and five daughters, brother - Lee Brinkley, Jr, his wife Monique and two children, brother - James "Jim" W. Brinkley, his wife Dana and three children, brother Bobby Brinkley, his wife Judy and two sons, brother - Richard Brinkley, his wife Carolyn and four sons, brother - William "Billy" Brinkley (deceased), survived by two children. Ed was a member of the Tidewater Striders and the Charleston Running Club. He held several local, regional, and national records in a variety of races ranging from 5K, 10K, 1/2 marathons, and marathons such as the U.S. Marine Corps Marathon, and the Boston Marathon. He held the record for the fastest man over the age of sixty for the Cooper River Bridge Run in Charleston, SC. He was a loving grandfather who supported his grandchildren in a variety of sports and always told them to bring the pain to the competition. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston SC 29414. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be sent to the to fund lifesaving research, treatment, and care. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020