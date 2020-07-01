Hershel Denson Ladson - The family of Mr. Hershel Denson announces his passing on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The graveside celebration of life services for Mr. Denson will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 11:00AM at Mexico Cemetery (Cross/Pineville area.) Mr. Denson was preceded in death by his son, the late Hershel Demar Denson; his parents, George & Pearl McCray Denson Sr.; his great-grandchildren, Faith & Matthew Polite-Washington; his siblings, Douglas McCray, Josephine McCray, George Denson Jr., and David Denson. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Irene S. Denson; his step-children, Benita Y. Washington and Paula Washington McHoney (Harry); his grandchildren, Christopher T. Washington and Micah L McHoney; her great-grandchildren, CJ Washington, Jr., Amari McCord, Cameron Washington, Zuri Jackson, Christiana Washington, and Alaizha Jackson; his siblings, Patricia Denson, Odessa Smith, Christopher Denson, Arthur Denson, Betty Murphy (Eugene), Deborah Chinnis, Chawn Miller (Bernard) and Sharon Smith of North Charleston, SC, Elijah Richardson (Linda) New Port News, VA; his sister-in-law, Lois Denson of Elgin, SC. Viewing for Mr. Denson will be on Thursday, July 2, 202 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Services can be viewed via live stream on Friday @ 11:00AM by logging on to dickersonmortuary.net
and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the screen. Hershel is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
