Heyward Reeves Moncks Corner - Heyward Alan Reeves, 59, of Moncks Corner, husband of 36 years to Jeannie Bonds Reeves, lost his battle to cancer Monday, August 19, 2019 at MUSC. Heyward was born a son of Hazel F. Reeves and Edith Johnson Heath of Sumter. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1982 and began his career at Santee Cooper as an Electrical Engineer for 35 years. Heyward enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. He always said, "In the end, it's not about the years in your life that count, but the life in the years that matter." Surviving in addition to his wife Jeannie, are a daughter- Marcia Reeves Wilson and her husband, Jacob of Boston, MA; daughter- Katie Reeves Smith and her husband, RJ and granddaughter Finley of Anderson, SC; a brother, Robert Reeves, of Sumter. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11am, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 am until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or MUSC Pediatric Cancer Fund, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019