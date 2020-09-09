Hezekiah Alston, Jr. N. Charleston - Mr. Hezekiah Alston Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 04, 2020. Mr. Alston was the son of the late Rev. Hezekiah Alston, Sr., and the late Rebecca Wade Alston, the husband of Patricia Booker Alston, the father of Lorenzo Alston, who preceded him in death and Domonique (JaMese) Jeter, the grandfather of Ziann Brown, Kyron Jeter, and Eli Jeter, the brother of Elizabeth Alston Santos, Barbara (Deacon Sammy) Alston Burroughs, Shirley (Deacon Levy W.) Alston Berry and George Alston. Three siblings preceded him in death; Margaret Alston Brown, Leroy Alston and Wallace Alston. There will be a Graveside Service for Mr. Alston on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Johnson Cemetery and a walk through at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The services will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook page starting at 12:00 Noon on Friday. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, we require everyone to wear a mask at the walk through and at the Graveside Service and to practice social distancing. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
