1/1
Hezekiah Alston Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hezekiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hezekiah Alston, Jr. N. Charleston - Mr. Hezekiah Alston Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 04, 2020. Mr. Alston was the son of the late Rev. Hezekiah Alston, Sr., and the late Rebecca Wade Alston, the husband of Patricia Booker Alston, the father of Lorenzo Alston, who preceded him in death and Domonique (JaMese) Jeter, the grandfather of Ziann Brown, Kyron Jeter, and Eli Jeter, the brother of Elizabeth Alston Santos, Barbara (Deacon Sammy) Alston Burroughs, Shirley (Deacon Levy W.) Alston Berry and George Alston. Three siblings preceded him in death; Margaret Alston Brown, Leroy Alston and Wallace Alston. There will be a Graveside Service for Mr. Alston on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Johnson Cemetery and a walk through at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The services will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook page starting at 12:00 Noon on Friday. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, we require everyone to wear a mask at the walk through and at the Graveside Service and to practice social distancing. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 East Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone:(843)554-2117 Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved