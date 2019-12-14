|
|
Hilda A. Tindall Mt. Pleasant - Hilda Adams Tindall, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born October 19, 1938 in Colleton County, South Carolina, to the late Jay Godfrey Adams and the late Johnnie Gibson Adams. She graduated from Walterboro High School in 1956 and Palmer College in 1958. She retired from Social Security Administration after 33 years of service. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, James W. Tindall. She is survived by her son, John Montague Blythe (Elizabeth); step granddaughter, Copeland Lewis; brother, Freddie Adams (Eleanor) of Walterboro, SC; nephews Michael Adams (Angela) and Philip Adams (Laura) of Walterboro, SC; and two foster sisters, Ann Bates (Charlie) of Charleston SC and Clarice Miller (T.J.) of Middlesex, NY. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, Mt. Pleasant, SC at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel Memorials may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 15, 2019