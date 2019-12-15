|
Hilda A. Tindall Mt. Pleasant - The Memorial Service for Hilda A. Tindall, who died on December 14, 2019, will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 Highway 17 North on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church 2107 Highway 17 N, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019