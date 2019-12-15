Home

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
2107 North Highway 17
Mount Pleasant, SC
Hilda A. Tindall


1938 - 2019
Hilda A. Tindall Obituary
Hilda A. Tindall Mt. Pleasant - The Memorial Service for Hilda A. Tindall, who died on December 14, 2019, will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 Highway 17 North on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to All Saints Lutheran Church 2107 Highway 17 N, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29466 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019
