Hildebrando Nieves Goose Creek - Hildebrando "Randy" Ebuen Nieves, age 73, of Goose Creek, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Hildebrando was born December 25, 1945. Hildebrando is survived by his wife, Gloria Fong Nieves; daughter Sandy Inklebarger (Michael); daughter Judy Benton (Jerry); son Ryan Nieves; 2 granddaughters and 2 grand-sons; brother Julito Nieves (Anita), brother Godofredo Nieves; sister Rebecca Dinoso (Severiano) and brother-in-law Martin Fong Jr. (Yolanda). Mr. Nieves was retired from the United States Navy after serving more than 20 years. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a Free Mason who loved his family and enjoyed fishing, music, and movies. A visitation at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home for Hildebrando will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Life Well Celebrated Service at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel will occur Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A burial will occur at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Nieves family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019