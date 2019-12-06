Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Hildebrando Nieves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hildebrando Nieves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hildebrando Nieves Obituary
Hildebrando Nieves Goose Creek - Hildebrando "Randy" Ebuen Nieves, age 73, of Goose Creek, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday December 3, 2019. Hildebrando was born December 25, 1945. Hildebrando is survived by his wife, Gloria Fong Nieves; daughter Sandy Inklebarger (Michael); daughter Judy Benton (Jerry); son Ryan Nieves; 2 granddaughters and 2 grand-sons; brother Julito Nieves (Anita), brother Godofredo Nieves; sister Rebecca Dinoso (Severiano) and brother-in-law Martin Fong Jr. (Yolanda). Mr. Nieves was retired from the United States Navy after serving more than 20 years. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a Free Mason who loved his family and enjoyed fishing, music, and movies. A visitation at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home for Hildebrando will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Life Well Celebrated Service at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel will occur Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A burial will occur at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com for the Nieves family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hildebrando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carolina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -