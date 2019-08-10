Hildegard "Hilda" M. Putignano Hudson, FL - Hildegard "Hilda" M. Putignano, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, and widow of the late Vito Putignano passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Hilda was born October 14, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Diego Suarez and the late Hildegard Lietz Suarez. She was an administrative assistant with Federal Paper Company (now known as International Paper Company). She was a former member of Christ Our King. She and her husband, Vito, were married 45 years. She is survived by sisters, Gloria Smith; niece, Denise Adamo and nephew, Craig Smith. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019