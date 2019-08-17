Hildegard "Hilda" M. Putignano Hudson, FL - The memorial service for Hildegard "Hilda" M. Putignano will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019