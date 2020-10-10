Hoffman Louane Huggins N. CHARLESTON - Hoffman Louane (Wayne) Huggins died peacefully at the Bridge Assisted Living in North Charleston, SC on Saturday, October 3rd with his precious wife, Dot, by his side. He was 95. A reluctant participant in assisted living, he was well-loved and cared for by the staff that became an important part of his extended family. Wayne was born in Prospect, South Carolina on March 22, 1925, the first of five children to Hoffman Napoleon Huggins and Willa Lee Poston. He is survived by brother, Kerry Huggins (Dorothy) of Charleston and sister, Cecile Balkum (Bryant) of Fayetteville, GA, and predeceased by brother, Carroll (Bubba) Huggins (Marilyn) of Charleston and sister, Myrna Sedgwick (Bill) of Maryville, TN. Wayne served in the South Pacific during World War II as a boatswain's mate aboard the USS Swearer where he experienced the horrors of war and, yet managed to make lifelong friendships. On Christmas Eve 1948, he married Lucille Ivory Jordan from Scranton, SC. Wayne returned to the Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving aboard the USS Keppler.. He and Lucille settled in Charleston, SC and raised a family that would include daughters, Dena Wolforth (Scott) and Lori Silvis (Dean), both of Hanahan, SC and son, Brett of North Charleston. Wayne also leaves behind grandson, Joseph Wolforth (Pamela) of Chesterfield, SC and great-grandchildren Kailyn Smith, Tyler, Alyssa, Cooper and Jordan Wolforth. He is predeceased by grandson, Rodney Silvis. After Lucille's passing in 1987, Wayne married Dorothy (Dot) Tisdale from Kingstree, SC, adding her daughter, Barbara Lewis (Boyd) of Kingstree, SC and granddaughters, Madeline (Neal) Insley and great-grandsons, Ross and Grady, Michelle Dorrell (Woody), and Margaux Lewis and great-grandson, Eli to the family. In their 32 years together, Wayne and Dot shared much laughter and their love of family and friends. Wayne retired from the Charleston Post and Courier in 1988 after more than 30 years of service! A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, October 16th at 10:30 a.m., graveside, near the fountain at Carolina Memorial Gardens 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Those who wish to remember Wayne in a special way may consider a gift to Epworth Children's Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
