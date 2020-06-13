Hollon Daly Jr.
Hollon Daly, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Hollon Christopher Daly, Jr., of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Mr. Daly was the husband of Mrs. Sandra Daly, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Hollon, Sr. and Onetha Daly, the father of Claressa Jones, Hollon C. Daly III, Terance Brown, Michelle Y. (Ronald) Daly-Wheeler, Lorenzo C. (Satoria Grant) Daly, Veronica I. (Vance) Chiddick, Carmelita M. (Michael) Daly Armstrong, Alfradco J. (Keshia) Sanders, Sinthera (Clarence) Middleton, Gwenevera (James) Horry, Kevin Clark and Lanier J. (Tiffany) Grant. There will be a private service for Mr. Daly on Monday, June 15, 2020, 12:00 noon in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The viewing will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The services will be live streamed on Face Book on Monday at 12:00 noon. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
