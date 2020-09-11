1/
Holly Lynn Ewans
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holly Lynn Ewans N. Charleston - Holly Lynn Ewans, 52, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Fred Ewans, Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 5, 2020. Her memorial service will be held at a later date in Rhode Island. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Holly was born February 16, 1968 in Rochester, NH, daughter of Joseph Guinan and the late Linda Joyce Plant Eaton. She was a registered Nurse at Medical University of South Carolina and a member of the Hat Ladies of Charleston. She is survived by her husband, Fred Ewans, Jr. and son, Dakota Clements, both of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Colby Clements of West Greenwich, RI; father, Joseph Guinan of Waltham, MA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Eaton and son, Zachary Clements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved