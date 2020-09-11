Holly Lynn Ewans N. Charleston - Holly Lynn Ewans, 52, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Fred Ewans, Jr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 5, 2020. Her memorial service will be held at a later date in Rhode Island. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Holly was born February 16, 1968 in Rochester, NH, daughter of Joseph Guinan and the late Linda Joyce Plant Eaton. She was a registered Nurse at Medical University of South Carolina and a member of the Hat Ladies of Charleston. She is survived by her husband, Fred Ewans, Jr. and son, Dakota Clements, both of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Colby Clements of West Greenwich, RI; father, Joseph Guinan of Waltham, MA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Eaton and son, Zachary Clements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
