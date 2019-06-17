Homer Priestly "HP" Norton Moncks Corner - Homer Priestly (HP) Norton, 94, of Moncks Corner, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 17, 2019. HP was born in Franklin, NC, and served in the US Navy during World War II and later moved to Charleston and worked as a machinist at Charleston Naval Shipyard. He met his wife, Katherine Davis, there and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary October 2018. HP met his future business partner, James Taylor, and founded the Outboard Shop in 1956. Both were avid outdoorsmen. In the mid 1960s he started Scout Boats. Due to health issues, he left the Outboard Shop and then became interested in orchids. He and his wife began Orchidview in 1976. He quickly became an expert in Phaleonopsis and Slipper orchids and traveled the world lecturing and displaying the products of his expertise. But the most lasting legacy of HP's life was his love and service for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was involved in many aspects of ministry including Sunday School teacher, deacon and bus ministry. He was a faithful servant of Christ until the very end of his life. His funeral will be handled by James A. Dyal of Summerville and will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019, 1 PM at Tri-City Baptist Church, 152 Lazy Hill Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Visitation will be from 11 AM until the time of the service. Mr. Norton is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Davis Norton; a son, James R. Norton; a sister, Arma Lee Barnes. Surviving are a sister, Jewel Norton Jamison; two daughters, Carol N. Campbell and her husband, Tony, of Pimlico, and Kathy N. Morris and her husband, Lonnie, of North Charleston; two granddaughters, Rachel Kirk of NJ and Katie M. Holifield and husband, Jason, of Wando. The family request that memorials be made to Tri-City Baptist Church Building Fund. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary