Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Mood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace "Dute" Mood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace "Dute" Mood Obituary
Horace "Dute" Mood N. Charleston - Mr. Horace "Dute" Mood, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mr. Mood was preceded in death by his wife, Marcellous Mood and is survived by his children; Elder Lessel L. (Rosalind) Mood, Izetta M. (Jariette) Mace, Horace Delfred (Sherry) Mood, Rena M. (Arcel) Irick, Adrian Kelvin (fiance' Georgia Jones), Marvin "Bobby" Mood, Anthony Lee (Wilhelminia) Mood and Robin M (Leonard) Jamison. Funeral Services will be Private. Interment will take place at the Cherry Hill Cemetery in Ladson, South Carolina. An informal visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -