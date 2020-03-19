|
Horace "Dute" Mood N. Charleston - Mr. Horace "Dute" Mood, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mr. Mood was preceded in death by his wife, Marcellous Mood and is survived by his children; Elder Lessel L. (Rosalind) Mood, Izetta M. (Jariette) Mace, Horace Delfred (Sherry) Mood, Rena M. (Arcel) Irick, Adrian Kelvin (fiance' Georgia Jones), Marvin "Bobby" Mood, Anthony Lee (Wilhelminia) Mood and Robin M (Leonard) Jamison. Funeral Services will be Private. Interment will take place at the Cherry Hill Cemetery in Ladson, South Carolina. An informal visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the funeral home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020