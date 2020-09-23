1/
Horace Phillip Messervy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace Phillip Messervy Summerville - Horace Phillip Messervy, 89, of Summerville, husband of the late Marian Cantley Messervy, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his love ones. Due to COVID, there will be a private graveside service in White Church Cemetery. Horace was born on September 10, 1931 in Summerville, SC, son of the late Wilkie Tilden Messervy and Eva Perry Messervy Knight. He was the owner of Messervy Logging, Inc. and Tri County Hauling, Inc. Survivors include: three children: Peggy Rogers (Tommy) of Summerville, Julie Murray (Billy) of Summerville and Christina Varner (Dennis) of Summerville; eight grandchildren: Kelly Taylor (Felicia), Kevin Taylor, Hattie Coryell, William Murray, Micah Murray (Mary Dove), Phillip Varner (Leah), Tyler Varner (Taylor) and Austin Varner; many loving great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Florence Cone (Joe) of Summerville and Dorothy Slaydon of Sanford, FL. In addition to his wife, Marian, and parents, he was predeceased by four siblings: Mary Messervy, Helen Alberghini, Wilkie Messervy, and Carl Knight. Special Thanks to all his hospice care and hospital MUSC nurses and doctors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483 or Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved