Horace Phillip Messervy Summerville - Horace Phillip Messervy, 89, of Summerville, husband of the late Marian Cantley Messervy, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his love ones. Due to COVID, there will be a private graveside service in White Church Cemetery. Horace was born on September 10, 1931 in Summerville, SC, son of the late Wilkie Tilden Messervy and Eva Perry Messervy Knight. He was the owner of Messervy Logging, Inc. and Tri County Hauling, Inc. Survivors include: three children: Peggy Rogers (Tommy) of Summerville, Julie Murray (Billy) of Summerville and Christina Varner (Dennis) of Summerville; eight grandchildren: Kelly Taylor (Felicia), Kevin Taylor, Hattie Coryell, William Murray, Micah Murray (Mary Dove), Phillip Varner (Leah), Tyler Varner (Taylor) and Austin Varner; many loving great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Florence Cone (Joe) of Summerville and Dorothy Slaydon of Sanford, FL. In addition to his wife, Marian, and parents, he was predeceased by four siblings: Mary Messervy, Helen Alberghini, Wilkie Messervy, and Carl Knight. Special Thanks to all his hospice care and hospital MUSC nurses and doctors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knightsville United Methodist Church, 1505 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483 or Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston