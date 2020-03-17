|
Horace Hodge James Island - Horace Thomas "Tom" Hodge, 86 of James Island, husband of Mary Lou Holmes Hodge, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. Born March 1, 1934, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Horace Donnie and Ruth Gertrude Carroll Hodge. He was a 1953 graduate of Edmunds High School and completed two years of trade school in Sheet Metal. He joined the Navy on January 17, 1955, and served two years of active service and 38 years with the Naval Reserve retiring on December 1, 1993, as a Chief Hull Maintenance Technician. He received the National Defense Service Ribbon. He worked as a Sheet Metal Mechanic Foreman of Shop 17 at Charleston Naval Shipyard for 38 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing rummy, watching NASCAR, Clemson football and family genealogy. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, American Legion Sumter Post #15, Charleston Elks Lodge #242, James Island Yacht Club and the Sumter County Genealogical Society. He is survived by his wife of Charleston; two daughters, Amanda Hodge Sass (Jim) of Stafford, VA, and Brenda Marie Gunter (Tim) of James Island, SC; a sister, Margaret Henderson of Sumter; a brother, Howard Hodge (Jodie) of Great Falls, SC; four granddaughters, Kimberly Sass of Stafford, VA, Carol Cassidy of Charleston, SC, Gabrielle Gunter of Hughson, CA, Jamie Knestaut (Josh) of Litiz, FL; three grandsons, Michael Sass (Chelsea) of Ashburn, VA, Timothy Gunter of Charleston, SC, and Christopher Sass of Stafford, VA; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Donnie Lou Hodges, Gwendolyn Hammell and Ruth Chaumont. Funeral Services will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Pastor John Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumter Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. Thursday prior to the service at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Sumter County Genealogical Society, 122 N. Washington Street, #4920, Sumter, SC 29150 or to Fort Johnson Baptist Church, 1473 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements, (803) 775-9386. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020