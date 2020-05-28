Horace W. McCall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace W. McCall N. Charleston - Mr. Horace Watkins McCall, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mr. McCall was the husband of Mrs. Sandra McCall, the father of Laquinta V. McCall, Theresa Taylor, Martina (Samuel) Moultrie, James (Ophelia) Johnson and William (Laverne) Rivers. The Home Going Service for Mr. McCall will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12:00 Noon in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The viewing will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home, 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 virus, only the immediate family will be allowed to attend the funeral service.The service will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the service, you will need to log onto the Low Country Mortuary FB page and like the page and the service will start at 12:00 noon. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
12:00 - 04:00 PM
The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
12:00 PM
The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved