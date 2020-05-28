Horace W. McCall N. Charleston - Mr. Horace Watkins McCall, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mr. McCall was the husband of Mrs. Sandra McCall, the father of Laquinta V. McCall, Theresa Taylor, Martina (Samuel) Moultrie, James (Ophelia) Johnson and William (Laverne) Rivers. The Home Going Service for Mr. McCall will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12:00 Noon in The Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. The viewing will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home, 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 virus, only the immediate family will be allowed to attend the funeral service.The service will be live streamed on Facebook. To view the service, you will need to log onto the Low Country Mortuary FB page and like the page and the service will start at 12:00 noon. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Telephone: (843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.