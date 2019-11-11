|
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Howard Arthur "Buck" Taylor Mt. Pleasant - Howard Arthur "Buck" Taylor, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Taylor passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and dear friends, Rene and Dan Severns and Shirley Lorick. Buck was born August 16, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Howard Arthur Taylor and the late Catherine Brittle Taylor. He graduated from Charleston High School and due to the untimely death of his father, he went to work for the Charleston County Police Department to help support his family. Buck was a desk sergeant for two years and then walked a "beat" on Spruill Avenue, and oh the stories he could tell! He later became a private investigator for the law firm of Rittenburg, Seymour and Graham. His interest in law enforcement and at the urging of his friends, he ran for the office of Clerk of Court for Charleston County. Buck was elected Clerk of Court in 1968 and held that position for 24 years until his retirement in 1993. As Clerk of Court he was very active in the South Carolina Association of Counties and served as president for one term. Buck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking his family boating and on Sunday afternoon picnics. He looked forward to his weekly card games and amazingly he always won or broke even! When Buck wanted to relax he would read, do cross word puzzles or enjoy his favorite - Milky Ways and ice cream! In 1956, Buck and a few friends created the East Cooper Outboard Motor Club located on Goldbug Island of which he was the last living charter member. Buck is survived by "three girls", Vyonne Taylor Metz (Chris) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ruth Taylor of North Charleston, SC and Catherine Taylor Tezza (Bob)of Irmo, SC. He has six grandchildren, Beth Ancone (Chris), Kevin Nielson (Laura), Taylor Woodie (Sean), Katie Hiott (Ashley), Vyonne Tezza and Kristen Watson (Andrew). Buck also had eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor, his father, Howard Arthur Taylor, his mother, Catherine Brittle Taylor and a brother, Julian Thomas Taylor. His Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nick Price Foundation, 110 Plymouth Avenue, Charleston, SC 29412 (843-452-9628) A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019
