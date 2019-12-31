|
Howard Beck III Johns Island - Howard "Howie" Joseph Beck III, 59, of Johns Island, entered into eternal rest on December 29, 2019, unexpectedly. Born on July 14, 1960, in Charleston, SC. Howard was a son of the late Howard Joseph Beck Jr. and Mary Lee Beck. Howard, was a painter in Charleston, SC. Howard is survived by his sister, Darlene Beck; brother, Morris Beck (Tamesha); nephew,, Ian Desaussure (Nancy); grand-nephew, Conner Desaussure, all of Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 am at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, James Island where Howie's service will follow at 11:00 am. The burial will be privately held at St. Lawrence cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020