Howard F. Gladden, Sr. GOOSE CREEK - Howard F. Gladden,Sr. 78 Died Saturday .01/04/2020 He was born to the late James Everett and Ollie Gladden, in Paw Creek NC. One of six children Sister Doris Miller of Charlotte, preceded in death brothers Charles Gladden, James T Gladden, Irene Cruse and Thelma Fredell. Howard graduated from East Mecklenburg High school in Charlotte NC. Howard is survived by his wife of 57 years Jo Ann Gladden. 4 Children Frankie and Ruth Gladden, William Gladden, Joseph and Krisztina Gladden and Olivia Ray. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren. He then enlisted in the Air Force were he was an airplane mechanic. Howard was a man of many talents and worked as a truck driver, manager of a grocery store and plumbing warehouse manager. He retired from Moluf Supply in Charleston in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Celebration of life will be held at the family home on 01/11/2020. Simplicity Low country Cremation and Funeral Services are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in his name.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020