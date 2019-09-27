Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
More Obituaries for Howard Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Moore Sr.

Howard Moore Sr. Obituary
Howard Moore, Sr. Charlotte, NC - Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Mr. Howard S. Moore, Sr. Residence: Charlotte, NC, formerly of Charleston, SC. The relatives and friends of Mr. Howard S. Moore, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mr. Moore is survived by his children: Mr. Carl K. Moore (Pamela) and Mrs. Donna M. Stoeling (Michael); sister, Mrs. Vermell Swinton; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Moore will be at the church on the day of the service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Mr. Moore was a 97 year old retired Navy WWII Veteran and Civil Service Worker. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 28, 2019
