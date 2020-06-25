Howard Richardson Pinopolis, SC - Howard Douglas Richardson, 92, of Pinopolis, SC, a retired maintenance superintendent for Westvaco, died Wednesday morning at his residence.His funeral will be 3:00 PM Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the hour of service on Sunday. Mr Richardson was born August 21, 1927 in Shorter, AL, a son of William Richardson and Ruby Huey Richardson. He met Margaret Louise Rowland in 1947 while serving in the Navy stationed in Charleston, SC, where she worked for the Red Cross on base. They married in November of 1947, and raised their family on Sullivan's Island, Mr Richardson was always very involved in his children's lives, coaching baseball and football for his son and attending his daughters basketball and football games where they cheered on the sidelines.He was a dedicated and respected worker with a tenure at Westvaco of 42 years, and a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was an avid fisherman and was known to many as "Richie the fisherman". He was also one of the first members of the Sullivan's Island Volunteer Fire Department and the Rescue Squad. He used to fish, clean, and fry fish for the annual fish fry at the fire department, and his last fish fry was in October of 2019 benefiting Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Bonneau, in memory of his wife and Father Kennedy. Mr. Richardson was the widower of Mrs. Margaret Rowland Richardson, and was preceded in death by a son, H. Douglas Richardson, Jr..Surviving are three daughters, Virginia A. Richardson and her husband, Ron Powers, of Mt. Pleasant, Harriett Susan Ledbetter and her husband, Ben, of Charles Town, IN, and Mary R Clawson and her husband, Andy, of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.