Hubert Infinger Charleston - Hubert Infinger, 92, of Charleston, SC, beloved husband of Dorothy Guerry Infinger, entered his heavenly home on July 26, 2020. He was born on April 21,1928 in Ridgeville, SC to Hugo and Annie Muckenfuss Infinger. A hard and industrious worker, he owned Infinger's Texaco Service Center for 45 years serving his community. A devout and faithful Christian, he was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church for 49 years. He loved the Lord and his family. His special gift was his joyous personality, his smile, his kind and gracious demeanor and his generous and big heart that he shared with everyone he met. He was a true gentleman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking, making family members anything they wanted, sharing his talent with others. He taught his loved ones many lessons about life, family, honesty, work ethics, and told great stories (which will be greatly missed). He belonged to Dorchester Masonic Lodge #369. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dorothy Guerry Infinger of 68 years. One daughter, Sabra (Butch) Campbell, three sons: Guerry (Pam) Infinger, Carter (Karen) Infinger, and Rhett (Dr. Libby) Infinger, four grandsons: Jonathan Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Adam Infinger. and Rhett Edward Infinger. Four granddaughters: Emily Richardson, Leah Infinger, Caroline Infinger, and Lilly Fran Infinger, two great- granddaughters: Savannah Campbell, and Makenna Infinger. He has three sisters and one brother. He is predeceased by two brothers, James and Lloyd Infinger. A private graveside service will be held at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
