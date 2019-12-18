Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Hubert Lee Creel


1939 - 2019
Hubert Lee Creel Obituary
Hubert Lee Creel Summerville - Hubert Lee Creel, 80, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Quality Care Residential Home. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Hubert was born on August 9, 1939 in Cottageville, SC, son of the late Elick W. and Mary Jane Creel. He loved going to church, bowling and fishing. Survivors include: three children: Evelyn Kabine of Mt. Pleasant, Jake Creel (Gail) of Ladson, and Stoney Lee Creel of Summerville; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Johnnie Creel (Rosalee) of Cottageville, Rosivelt Creel (Nancy) of NC, Roy Creel (Nora) of Walterboro, Lurine Creel (John) of Ridgeville, and Linda Lee (Dude) of Lake City. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son: Louis Jason Creel and four siblings: Thelma Creel, Nellie Doyle, Jimmy Creel and EW Creel. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
