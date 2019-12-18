|
Hubert Lee Creel Summerville - Hubert Lee Creel, 80, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Quality Care Residential Home. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted. Hubert was born on August 9, 1939 in Cottageville, SC, son of the late Elick W. and Mary Jane Creel. He loved going to church, bowling and fishing. Survivors include: three children: Evelyn Kabine of Mt. Pleasant, Jake Creel (Gail) of Ladson, and Stoney Lee Creel of Summerville; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Johnnie Creel (Rosalee) of Cottageville, Rosivelt Creel (Nancy) of NC, Roy Creel (Nora) of Walterboro, Lurine Creel (John) of Ridgeville, and Linda Lee (Dude) of Lake City. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son: Louis Jason Creel and four siblings: Thelma Creel, Nellie Doyle, Jimmy Creel and EW Creel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019