Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hudson Ayles Waller Charleston - The Memorial Service for Hudson Ayles Waller will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1157 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019
