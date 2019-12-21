|
|
Hugh Edward Williams, Jr. Summerville - Hugh Edward Williams, Jr., 59, formerly of Summerville, husband of Sharon Virginia Williams, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Atrium Health-University City in Charlotte, NC. A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Hugh was born on February 3, 1960 in Charleston, SC, son of Hugh Edward, Sr. and Vernelle Sedgwick Williams of St. George. He graduated from Summerville High School class of 1978. He then went on to University of South Carolina and graduated in 1983. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed hunting. Survivors in addition to his wife and parents are: son, Caleb J. Williams of Summerville; sister, Tracy W. Starns of Summerville; numerous nieces and nephews; two uncles and two aunts. He was predeceased by brother, Michael W. Williams Sr. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019