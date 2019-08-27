|
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Moncks Corner United Methodist Church
Hugh Hubbard Moncks Corner - The Reverend Hugh H. Hubbard, Jr., 87, of Moncks Corner, SC, died Monday morning at the Roper Hospice Cottage. Rev. Hubbard was born August 5, 1932, in Conneaut, OH, a son of Hugh and Helen (Staught) Hubbard. He graduated from Rowe High School in East Conneaut, OH, in 1950, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-1954. Following his time in the Army, Hugh worked for the Nickle Plate Railroad for thirteen years as a machinist. He attended Kent State University; Garrett Theological Seminary; and was ordained into The East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1968. While in Ohio, Rev. Hubbard served many churches in both the East Ohio Conference and the West Ohio Conference of the Methodist Church. After "retiring", Rev. Hubbard continued to serve churches in Florida and South Carolina. Throughout the years, Rev. Hubbard served on many community boards and in many organizations, including the Board of Education for the Buckeye Local School District, ministerial organizations, the Northeast Ohio Drug School at Case Western Reserve University, as a Chaplin at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, OH, as a Chaplin for 11 different high school football teams, and as a co-founder of a Christian youth camp, "Jesus The Key Ministries", in northeast Ohio.Hugh and Becky (Peach) Hubbard were married December 12, 1975, in Youngstown, OH, and had three children, Tyna Hubbard Milcetich and her husband, Mark, Hugh H. Hubbard, III, and his wife, Donna, and Hilliary Leonard and her husband, David; grandchildren, Shanna Milcetich (Tod) Stephens, Alain S. Hubbard, Kristen Dadlow, Shawn (Angela) Hubbard, and Adrianna Rodriguez; great- grandchildren Andre Hubbard, Kira Dadlow, Emily Hubbard, Autumn Hubbard, Henry Hubbard, Ashe (Ali) Stephens, Macay Stephens, and Macenzie Stephens; and a great-great- granddaughter, Abbilynn Stephens. Following Becky's passing, Hugh was lucky enough to find love once again, and he married Senetta Martin Rahn Hubbard in November of 2010. Upon marrying Senetta, he gained two additional children, Debra Rahn Mitchum and her husband, Roger, and Will Rahn and his wife, Julie; and four grandchildren, Eliza (Will), Courtney (Tim), Cole, and Trey. His funeral will be 1:00 PM Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019, in the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 106 Church St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
