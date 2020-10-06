Hugh Rakes, Jr. Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of SMCPO Hugh Rakes, Jr., USN Ret. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment with Military Honors - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. SMCPO Rakes is survived by his wife, Alberta P. Rakes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
