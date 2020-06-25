Hugo Mathias Moorer, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Hugo Mathias (Bucky) Moorer, Jr., 78, entered into eternal rest Friday, June 19, 2020 in St. George. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, Ladson, SC. Bucky was born April 23, 1942 in Summerville, son of the late Hugo Mathias, Sr. and Mattie Alene Clayton Moorer. He graduated from North Charleston High School, Class of 1960. He earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Trident Technical College. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked at Raybestos Manhattan, retired from General Electric and worked in Auto Sales for many years. He enjoyed bodybuilding and weightlifting in his younger life. He loved the beach and his animals. He is survived by his five children, Karen Allyson Whipple (Raymond) of Jedburg; Pamela Renee' Woods of Moncks Corner; Tracey Kristen Graham (Sean) of Goose Creek; Jonathan Christen Moorer of Richmond, VA; Kathryn Anne Moorer of California; brother, William Marion Moorer of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Milton Asbury Carson, III and Clayton Carter Carson of Hanahan; Brittany Nicole Woods of North Charleston and Shane Parker Woods of Summerville; Chase Michael Graham and Chesney Catherine Graham of Goose Creek; one great-grandson, Brallen Parker Woods of Moncks Corner; a step-grandson, Justin Allen Woods (Frannie), two step- great-grandsons, Ayden Allen Woods and Liam Gregory Woods of Dahlonega, GA; and lifelong friend Major Compton of North Charleston. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lowcountryfuneral.com.Services will be private and limited to family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.