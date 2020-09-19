Hulda Williams Jones Charleston - Hulda Williams Jones, 94, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Palm Coast, FL. Hulda was born April 15, 1926 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late John Williams and the late Madeline Williams. Hulda attended the College of Charleston. Her business interests were varied and included working as the Executive Secretary for the Shipyard Commander of Charleston Naval Shipyard and later worked in the Shipyard's Nuclear Supply Department. Hulda supported many nonprofit organizations including the Charleston Animal Society, James Island Pet Helpers, and Native American youth groups. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, James Jones; her daughters, Carol McKinney (Bill), Terrye Nettles (Jerry), and Joyce Seto (Jan); her five grandchildren and her nine great- grandchildren. A private graveside interment service will be held at Riverview Memorial Park. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
