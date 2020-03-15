|
Ian David Wolfson Mt. Pleasant - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian David Wolfson on March 10, 2020 at the age of 50 of sudden heart failure. Born on January 4, 1970 in Rutland, Vermont, he was a resident of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where he lived with his wife, Susan Lewis, and her son, Marcus Lewis. Ian grew up in Broomall, Pennsylvania with his parents, Eileen and Mitchell, and his sisters, Rachel and Jessica. He graduated from Marple-Newtown High School and earned his bachelor's degree in finance from James Madison University. After graduating college, Ian went on to a 25-year career in financial services, holding various positions of increasing responsibility with firms based in Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, and South Carolina. More recently, Ian had shifted his professional passion to a new, successful career in alternative energy sales. Ian will be remembered as a husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague who was extremely kind and optimistic, always generous, and reliably friendly to everybody who entered his orbit. Beyond his large circle of family and friends, Ian was passionate about practicing yoga and spending time outdoors, enjoyed hosting and entertaining friends, and loved taking care of the family's Boykin spaniels, Fisher and Dewey. Ian is survived by his wife, Susan Lewis and her son, Marcus Lewis, his mother, Eileen Wolfson and his sisters, Rachel and Jessica. A celebration of Ian's life will be planned for later this Spring. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 16, 2020