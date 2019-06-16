Ida Bowens Lorick

Obituary
Ida Bowens Lorick Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ida Bowens Lorick are invited to attend her funeral service 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St James Baptist Church, 4537 Petersfield Rd. Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Bowens-Lorick is Monday 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Hollywood Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Green (Roosevelt) and son Tommy Bowens (Brenda); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Brown (Bobby) and Elouise Jenkins (James); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843) 889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019
