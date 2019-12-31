|
Ida Lee Huff Summerville - Ida Lee Huff, 93, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born in Dorchester County on August 8, 1926, to the late James and Julia Ann (Wyndham) Driggers. She was a homemaker and worked for Dorchester County District Two Schools as a Special Needs Transportation Aid. Ida lived for her family and was known for her exceptional cooking skills. She had a bright, colorful sense of humor and found happiness in every task, no matter how small. For over 50 years, she was an active member of Lydia Baptist Church in Summerville SC, where she served on the Social Committee. Ida was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior and will be fondly remembered for her sweet and humble countenance, abundant grace, and tender loving care. Ida is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank Huff, Jr. of Summerville, SC. Surviving are her children, Marsha A. Myers and Frank Huff, III of Summerville SC; her grandchildren, Stephanie R. Horton (Steve) of Summerville SC, and Dakota D. Huff (Rachael) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her great-grandsons Jacob, Jobie and James Cooper Horton of Summerville SC, and Jasper Huff of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Ida is also survived by a brother, William (Bill) Driggers and sister-in-law, Lela Allison (Bill) both of Summerville SC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give thanks to Agape Hospice, and special friends Margie Pecorara, Annette Stack, and Sandy Mizzell for the love and care they gave to Ida. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6-8pm Friday January 3, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home in Summerville SC. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 am at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following at Summerville Cemetery. Pastor Paul Zerbst will officiate. The family gratefully accepts flowers, prayers, condolences and memories, or memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020