1/
Idella McElveen Whaley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Idella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Idella McElveen Whaley N. Charleston- Mrs. Idella McElveen Whaley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Whaley is the beloved mother of Jamal McElveen of Ladson, SC, DeAngelo Whaley of North Charleston, SC, Marcelia (Travoy) Johnson of North Charleston, SC, Timika Whaley of North Charleston, SC, and Terrence (Conterris) Whaley of Jonesboro, GA, the loving grandmother of Julian Whaley, Reina Whaley, Jamal McElveen, Dayva Whaley, Terrence Whaley II, Josiah Johnson, and Mia Whaley, the loving sister of Liz Goss of Stone Mountain, GA, Lillie Ruth Godbolt of Kenosha, WI, Deborah McElveen Charles of Stone Mountain, GA, and Marcella McElveen (Mark) Shaw of Conyers, GA. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Today, November 20, 2020 11AM at The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina. The Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook Page The Low Country Mortuary. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2117;(843)554-2119 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved