Idella McElveen Whaley N. Charleston- Mrs. Idella McElveen Whaley entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Whaley is the beloved mother of Jamal McElveen of Ladson, SC, DeAngelo Whaley of North Charleston, SC, Marcelia (Travoy) Johnson of North Charleston, SC, Timika Whaley of North Charleston, SC, and Terrence (Conterris) Whaley of Jonesboro, GA, the loving grandmother of Julian Whaley, Reina Whaley, Jamal McElveen, Dayva Whaley, Terrence Whaley II, Josiah Johnson, and Mia Whaley, the loving sister of Liz Goss of Stone Mountain, GA, Lillie Ruth Godbolt of Kenosha, WI, Deborah McElveen Charles of Stone Mountain, GA, and Marcella McElveen (Mark) Shaw of Conyers, GA. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Today, November 20, 2020 11AM at The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, South Carolina.
